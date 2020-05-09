Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,431 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 171,427 shares worth $7,661,361. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Earnings History for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chegg Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Chegg Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Cohu, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Cohu, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
bluebird bio Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
bluebird bio Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report