Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Cardlytics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDLX opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,431 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 171,427 shares worth $7,661,361. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

