Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 23.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.