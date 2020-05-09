Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mercadolibre Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mercadolibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MELI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $784.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.79 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $798.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.21 and a 200 day moving average of $587.74.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $12,034,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $20,104,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.