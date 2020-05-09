Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Onespan Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Onespan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Onespan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Onespan stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $767.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Onespan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Onespan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Onespan by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

