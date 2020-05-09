Clarus (CLAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $285.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

