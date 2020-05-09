KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday.

NPO stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $863.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

