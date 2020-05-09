SunTrust Banks Comments on MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

