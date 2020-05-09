Cumulus Media (CMLS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

