Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Continental Resources stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

