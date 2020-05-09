InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. On average, analysts expect InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 9,240 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $38,530.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 349,116 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

