Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Nanometrics Incorporated Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:ONTO)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nanometrics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nanometrics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.76 and a beta of 1.32. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nanometrics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nanometrics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 259,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.