B. Riley Weighs in on Nexstar Media Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

