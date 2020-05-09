American Vanguard (AVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Vanguard to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AVD opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

