BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. BSQUARE has set its Q1 2020

Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BSQUARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other BSQUARE news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 33,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $41,131.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

