Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. On average, analysts expect Portola Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTLA opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.