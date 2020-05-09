Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Pivotal Acquisition (NASDAQ:PVT) Head to Head Analysis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.30% 2.23% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zoom Video Communications and Pivotal Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 16 8 0 2.19 Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $110.70, indicating a potential downside of 28.77%. Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Pivotal Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 69.63 $25.31 million $0.09 1,726.67 Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Pivotal Acquisition on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

