Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) vs. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Personalis and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 103.38%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.60%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 5.28 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -7.87 Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 10.45 $5.28 million ($0.81) -38.89

Castle Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Personalis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Personalis beats Castle Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

