Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By DA Davidson

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLNT. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of PLNT opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.