Brokers Set Expectations for Rambus Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rambus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

