Financial Analysis: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of SI-Bone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Avinger has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-Bone has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and SI-Bone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -213.01% -200.27% -72.78% SI-Bone -60.51% -59.84% -34.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and SI-Bone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 SI-Bone 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.15, suggesting a potential upside of 551.52%. SI-Bone has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and SI-Bone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 0.61 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.10 SI-Bone $67.30 million 7.38 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -11.28

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SI-Bone beats Avinger on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

