Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Realty Income Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:O)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

O opened at $54.86 on Friday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

