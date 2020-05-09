Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Decreased by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of PE opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.