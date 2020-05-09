SVB Leerink Comments on Obseva SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Obseva in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48).

Several other research firms have also commented on OBSV. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

OBSV stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Obseva by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

