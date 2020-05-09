SunTrust Banks Comments on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Palomar stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.83.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Earnings History and Estimates for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Clarkston Financial Financial Review
1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Clarkston Financial Financial Review
Personalis vs. Castle Biosciences Head-To-Head Comparison
Personalis vs. Castle Biosciences Head-To-Head Comparison
Analyzing McDermott International and Paul Mueller
Analyzing McDermott International and Paul Mueller
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness Inc Issued By DA Davidson
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Planet Fitness Inc Issued By DA Davidson
Brokers Set Expectations for Rambus Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Rambus Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . and The Competition
Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . and The Competition


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report