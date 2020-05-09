SunTrust Banks Comments on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Palomar stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.83.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.