Piper Sandler Weighs in on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

PLMR opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83. Palomar has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Palomar by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,382,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,728,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,290,900 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Earnings History and Estimates for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

