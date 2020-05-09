89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $55.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.92) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 89bio an industry rank of 13 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get 89bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $6,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $83,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). Analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.