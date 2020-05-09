Analysts Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. II-VI posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in II-VI by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in II-VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

