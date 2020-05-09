Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. Primoris Services posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRIM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

