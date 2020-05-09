Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Share Price

Press coverage about Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Booking earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,742.07.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,430.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,355.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,774.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

