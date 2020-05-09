HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.67

Media coverage about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of -4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted HSBC’s score:

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. HSBC has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.