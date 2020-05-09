Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of -1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $435.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

