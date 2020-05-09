Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sprout Social traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $4,177,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $4,413,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $13,694,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

About Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

