Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 10% Higher After Strong Earnings

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.37, 112,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,499,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.
About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)
Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.