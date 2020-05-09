Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 10% Higher After Strong Earnings

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.37, 112,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,499,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penn Virginia by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Penn Virginia by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

