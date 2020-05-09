Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $57.44 and last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 8948559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

