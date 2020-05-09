Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Up 3% on Earnings Beat

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) shot up 3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.80, 117,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,337,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after acquiring an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $125,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

