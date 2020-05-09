Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading 2.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares traded up 2.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.44, 89,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,008,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

