Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.26, approximately 106,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,927,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

