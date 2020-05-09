-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

AQMS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

