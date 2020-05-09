Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $179.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Insulet traded as high as $223.90 and last traded at $221.39, with a volume of 384151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4,004.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

