Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.50. The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 2947818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

GLUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.86, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.