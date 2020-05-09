Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 17560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,020. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $3,450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 24.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after buying an additional 380,018 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $1,899,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.64.

Proofpoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.