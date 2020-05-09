Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $46.96. Livongo Health shares last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 6,014,673 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $672,630.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at $15,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares in the last quarter. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

