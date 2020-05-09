ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 18.1% on Analyst Downgrade

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s share price dropped 18.1% on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 6,574,791 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 2,366,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.03.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

