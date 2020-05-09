ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 18.1% on Analyst Downgrade

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s share price dropped 18.1% on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 6,574,791 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 2,366,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.
In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.03.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
