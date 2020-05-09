Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions traded as low as $112.34 and last traded at $112.61, approximately 1,138,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 584,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

