KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Down 11.3% Following Weak Earnings

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) shares were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.30, approximately 3,853,313 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,349,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 555,875 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.