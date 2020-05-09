Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Trading 5.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.50, 501,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 470,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 519.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

