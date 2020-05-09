Traders Purchase Large Volume of ANGI Homeservices Put Options (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,290 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,919% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 257.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

