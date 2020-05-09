Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Benefytt Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,419% compared to the average volume of 617 call options.

Shares of BFYT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92. Benefytt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $288.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Benefytt Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFYT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $509,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

