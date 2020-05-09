Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of AlarmCom Call Options (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,864 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,906% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

In related news, insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $581,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock worth $6,691,327. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $70.52.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.