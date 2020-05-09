Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.73, approximately 844,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 889,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $141,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,095,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,300,682. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 115.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 35,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 406,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,580.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

